Tennessee Ranks High for Second Dose Vaccine Percentage

The Tennessee Department of Health continues their efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines across the state.

Reports said vaccine appointments are currently available at county health departments in every grand division of the state.

Protecting most at risk Tennesseans with Phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b and 1c of the vaccination plan, and those aged 65 and older, is now the eligibility plan for COVID-19 vaccination.

Reports said more than 1.3 million state residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while Tennessee is ranked 12th in the nation for the percentage of second doses completed.

Department of Health officials did say that West Tennessee counties have only about 20-percent of their daily appointments booked, while East Tennessee has about 50-percent availability, and Middle Tennessee at 80-percent of their daily appointments.

The Obion County Health Department continues to hold vaccinations daily at their drive-thru location established at the Fairgrounds, with other businesses also providing COVID vaccinations.