April 1, 2021
Tennessee Reaches One Million Vaccinations Administered

The Tennessee Department of Health has reported the state has reached a milestone in COVID vaccinations.

Reports said one-million Tennesseans have been fully vaccinated, with 22-percent of state residents receiving at least one dose.

Two West Tennessee counties are included in the Top-10 of “Highest County Vaccine Administration” per 100,000 population.

Madison County is ranked fifth with 26,312 shots administered, with Henry County the eighth highest with almost 25,000 shots received.

Charles Choate

