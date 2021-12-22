Tennessee REALTORS donates more than $35,000 in toys for area tornado victims
Children from Dresden, Kenton, Samburg, Sharon, and Sidonia affected by the tornadoes have the chance to visit with Santa Claus and get toys Thursday thanks to a $35,000 donation from the Tennessee REALTORS.
Tennessee REALTORS spokesperson Alex Bynum tells Thunderbolt Radio News…
(AUDIO)
The toys will be distributed Thursday from 1:00 until 4:00 at the Dresden Elks Lodge.
Santa will be landing in a helicopter to meet with the children.
Bynum says that while there were no loss of life in the December 10th tornado, many families did suffer loss.
(AUDIO)
After an additional $5,000 in toys were donated by a Southaven, Mississippi couple, a total of $40,000 in toys will be given away Thursday.