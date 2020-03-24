The Tennessee Department of Health reports 615 cases of COVID-19, with 164 in Davidson County and 93 in Shelby County.

There are also two reported deaths from the virus. Those deaths were reported in Middle Tennessee.

The latest numbers show Carroll and Dyer Counties with two confirmed cases and Gibson County with one.

The report also shows an erroneous report of one case in Weakley County. The case was tested in Weakley County, but lives in a neighboring county.

An update on the number of confirmed cases will be released later this afternoon.