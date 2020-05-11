The Tennessee Department of Health reported 14,985 COVID-19 cases Sunday with more than half of those having recovered from the coronavirus.

Sunday’s report shows 7,528 have recovered, 243 have died, and 1,235 have been hospitalized.

The number of active cases in the state is at 7,214 with over 261,000 tests having been performed in the state.

In Northwest Tennessee, cases include:

Benton County: 6 total cases, 1 death, 5 recovered (0 active)

Carroll County: 19 total cases, 1 death, 17 recovered (1 active)

Crockett County: 9 total cases, 5 recovered (4 active)

Dyer County: 41 total cases, 33 recovered (8 active)

Gibson County: 54 total cases, 1 death, 39 recovered (14 active)

Henry County: 15 total cases, 13 recovered (2 active)

Lake County: 59 total cases, 42 recovered (17 active)

Obion County: 16 total cases, 1 death, 11 recovered (4 active)

Weakley County: 24 total cases, 22 recovered (2 active)