The Tennessee Department of Health has received positive test results for a case of the coronavirus in Tennessee.

The State Public Health Laboratory tested the individual, and has submitted results to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

The patient is an adult male from Williamson County, who had recently traveled out-of-state.

Reports said the patient has a mild illness and is isolated at home.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said health officials are working closely with local health care partners to identify contacts and contain spread of this disease in our communities.

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath, with a smaller number of patients having severe symptoms which requires hospitalization.

Tips to help the spread and prevention include the washing of hands often with soap and water, and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers if soap and water are not available.

Citizens are also urged to cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and to never touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.