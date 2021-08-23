Tennessee Representative Grills Said He Opposes Forced Employee Vaccinations

Five West Tennessee lawmakers issued a letter to Tyson Foods Incorporated last week, concerning vaccination mandates for employees.

State Representatives Tandy Darby, Rusty Grills, Ed Jackson, Chris Todd and Chris Hurt, signed and sent the letter to Tyson Foods President and CEO Dean Banks, at the corporate headquarters in Arkansas.

Representative Grills, who serves the residents of District 77, said he opposed the mandate for those who work at Tyson plants in Union City, Humboldt and Newbern.(AUDIO)

Grills told Thunderbolt News that he has been talking with officials at the Tyson headquarters in Arkansas.(AUDIO)

The Dyer County Republican said there was an agreement from all of the lawmakers who signed the letter to the company CEO.

On August 3rd, Tyson Foods announced that all employees must be vaccinated for COVID-19 by November 1st, with all new hires to be vaccinated before they begin work.