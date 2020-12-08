Some Tennessee residents are reportedly being asked to vote in the upcoming Senate run-off race in Georgia.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett released a statement asking Tennessee residents to report solicitations to register to vote in another state to the Division of Elections’ toll-free fraud hotline.

Reports said state residents notified the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections that out-of-state organizations solicited them to register to vote and cast an absentee ballot in a state where run-off elections are still pending.

Secretary Hargett said voting in a state where you are not entitled to vote is morally and legally wrong.

Hargett said he encourages citizens of Tennessee to call the hotline if they receive a solicitation to participate in another state’s election, in order to help preserve the integrity of the vote in other states.