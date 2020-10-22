The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is alerting consumers of an increase in fraudulent credit card devices found at gas pumps across the state.

Commissioner Charlie Hatcher says inspectors with the Weights and Measures Section are discovering credit card skimmers during routine gas pump inspections.

Five fraudulent devices have been detected in user interface compartments on fuel pumps in the past six weeks in various locations statewide.

Commissioner Hatcher said consumers are urged to take note of the credit card reader they are using, and should it appear to be different from others at the gas pumps, a report to the gas station manager is recommended.

A skimming device reads and stores data from the magnetic stripe on a credit or debit card, when the card is used at a point of sale.

Even at locations where chip readers are in use, stolen data from the strip can be used for fraudulent transactions.

Consumers should always track purchases and be aware of balances on their bank accounts.