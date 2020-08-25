Tennessee will be selling tickets for approximately 25% of the seats at Neyland Stadium this season.

The Volunteers’ first home football game is October 3 against Missouri.

Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer says he empathizes with the thousands of fans who won’t get to experience a game day in Neyland Stadium this season. But Fulmer says the circumstances are beyond the university’s control and it’s important for Tennessee to do its part to keep people healthy.

School officials will start contacting donors and season ticket holders Thursday with a 48-hour window to decide.

