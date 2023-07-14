Tennessee Schools Could Face Fine and Probation for Unsportsmanlike Conduct

The Legislative Council met on Thursday to take action on proposed changes to the TSSAA bylaws.

Two of the approved changes were related to unsportsmanlike conduct by spectators.

During the meeting, the Council added language allowing the association to fine a school a minimum of $250, when it has a fan ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct during a contest.

The new rule also includes the possibility of other non-monetary disciplinary action, including but not limited to probation and/or restrictive probation for the entire athletic program.