Tennessee Schools Involved in Federal Masking Investigation

The United States Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights has opened direct investigations in five states concerning indoor masking in schools.

Included in the five states is Tennessee, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah.

Reports said the investigation is exploring whether statewide prohibitions on universal indoor masking discriminate against students with disabilities, who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said parents of students with disabilities are concerned that bans on universal indoor masking prevent their children from accessing in-person learning.

Reports said the Office of Civil Rights has sent letters to each state’s chief school officer, exploring compliance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, protecting students with disabilities from discrimination.

The investigations will also explore whether statewide prohibitions on universal indoor masking violates Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, which prohibits disability discrimination by public entities, including public education systems.