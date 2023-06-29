Tennessee Secretary of State Appoints Paige Dennis to Election Board

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has appointed an Obion County resident to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission Standards Board.

Secretary Hargett named Paige Burcham Dennis, of South Fulton, to serve on the board, which was created by the Help America Vote Act of 2002.

The board consists of 55 state election officials, and 55 local election officials, with Ms. Dennis to serve as a Democratic representative from Tennessee.

Upon his appointment, Secretary Hargett said Ms. Dennis was committed to accurate and fair elections, with her election experience a key contributor to her selection for the national post.

Ms. Dennis currently serves as a Gubernatorial Appointee on the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance, and is in her fourth term on the Obion County Election Commission.