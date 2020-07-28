Fatal crashes are increasing in Tennessee as drivers are getting back on the road.

The latest statistics show 609 people have died on Tennessee roads this year compared to 605 traffic fatalities during this same time last year.

In Northwest Tennessee, there have been eight traffic fatalities in Dyer County, six in Weakley County, five each in Carrol, and Henry Counties, three each in Gibson and Obion Counties, one in Benton County, and zero fatal traffic crashes in Crockett and Lake Counties.

THP Jackson District Sergeant Jena Eubanks tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)