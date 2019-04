Tennessee Senator’s have voted to pass Governor Bill Lee’s school voucher program.

The Senate vote of (20-13) gives passage in both the Senate and House this week.

The plan will allow public money in the amount of up to $7,300 for parents to move their children from public to private schools.

Those who take advantage of this must fall below the federal poverty level.

24th District Senator John Stevens, of Huntingdon, voted in favor of the voucher proposal and spoke on the Senate floor.