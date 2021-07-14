Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty Releases Statement on Rising Inflation

Tennessee U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty has released a statement regarding rising inflation in the country.

As a member of the Senate Banking Committee, Hagerty said he warned last month of President Joe Biden’s trillion-dollar spending sprees and anti-competitive, anti-working policies.

Hagerty said consumer prices for groceries, gasoline and everything in between, was due to the Consumer Price Index rising at its fastest rate since 1991.

The latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the Consumer Price Index had a higher than expected increase in June, as prices rose 5.4-percent.

In his release, Hagerty called the price increases “a massive tax on hardworking, middle class Americans, who are forced to spend more of their incomes on everyday items.”