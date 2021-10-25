Tennessee Senator Kelsey, Club Owner, Indicted in Federal Court

A Tennessee State Senator, and Nashville club owner, have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Nashville.

According to court documents, 43 year old Senator Brian Kelsey of Germantown, and 44 year old Joshua Smith of Nashville, are charged with conspiracy to defraud the Federal Election Commission, illegally transferring “soft money” as a federal candidate and his agent, and illegally transferring “soft money” as a state officeholder and his agent.

Kelsey is also charged with making excessive contributions to a federal campaign, and accepting excessive contributions.

The indictment alleges that Kelsey, Smith, and others orchestrated the concealed movement of $91,000 to a national political organization for advertisements urging voters to support Kelsey in the August 2016 primary election.

Reports said the conspirators caused the political organization to make $80,000 worth of contributions to Kelsey’s federal campaign committee in the form of coordinated expenditures.

The defendants are scheduled to make their initial court appearances on November 5th, and if convicted on the charges, face a maximum penalty of five years in prison on each count.

The FBI investigated the case.