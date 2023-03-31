Tennessee Senator’s Blackburn and Hagerty Introduce School Safety Legislation

Tennessee U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty have introduced legislation to enhance school safety.

The Tennessee lawmakers announced a $900 million dollars grant called the Securing Aid for Every School Act, or SAFE Act.

The legislation allows both public and private schools to train and hire veterans and former law enforcement officers as school safety officers, to hire off duty law enforcement officers, and to provide funding to increase physical security.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he commended the legislation to secure school facilities, adding that nothing was more important than students safely returning home every day.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said providing specially-trained, armed professionals to more schools, along with more funding to secure the buildings and grounds, was two important steps.

The proposed grant also allows for increased teacher training, and the purchase of equipment for school resource officers.