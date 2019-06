The 39th Annual Tennessee Senior Olympics State Finals kick off today in Williamson County.

Approximately 900 senior athletes, ages 50 and older, from across the state, including Weakley and Obion counties, are competing in Olympic-style competition today through next Thursday.

Meanwhile, 600 Tennessee athletes are competing in the National Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico, including 100-year-old Hollyce Kirkland of Sevierville.