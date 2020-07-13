Tennessee has set a new record one-day total for virus cases.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,314 new cases for Monday.

That brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee to more than 65,000, with 36,966 considered recovered.

Shelby County has recorded the most cases with 14,163.

Davidson County was second in the state at 13,976 cases.

On Monday, Obion County was listed with 127 cases since March 28th, with 74 of those recovered and three deaths.

In Weakley County, 79 cases have been recorded, with 45 recovered and one death.