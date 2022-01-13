January 13, 2022
Tennessee sets record for spending with diversity businesses

The State of Tennessee spent a record $766 million with businesses owned by minorities, women, persons with disabilities, or service-disabled veterans in the last fiscal year; an increase of 3.5 percent from the old record set just the previous year.

The state also certified 336 new businesses last year as minority-owned, woman-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned, owned by persons with disabilities, or small business enterprises, breaking the previously set record.

