Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett says a voting record was set in last election.

Just under 3.1 million Tennesseans, or over 68 percent of active and inactive registered voters, cast ballots in-person during early voting and on Election Day, and by absentee mail votes in the November 3rd presidential election.

Voter turnout handily beat the previous record set during the 2008 presidential election when over 2.6 million residents cast their ballots.

In releasing the numbers, Secretary Hargett said Tennesseans traditionally prefer to vote in-person, and the ongoing pandemic did not deter voter confidence in safety precautions for voting at polling locations across the state.