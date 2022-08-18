Tennessee Soldier Killed at Pearl Harbor to be Buried in Hawaii

The remains of a Tennessee sailor killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor, will be buried in Hawaii.

The Navy Personnel Command Office said Oliver Burger was a native of Athens.

Burger was a 26 year old First Class Water Tender, when he died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack by Japenese forced on December 7th of 1941.

His remains will be buried on August 31st in the National Memorial Cemetery in Honolulu.

For his service, Burger received several decorations, which included the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon and World War II Victory Medal.