Tennessee Soybean Festival events Tuesday

The Tennessee Soybean Festival continues Tuesday in downtown Martin.

The annual Tennessee Soybean Festival Parade is Tuesday night at 6:30 and will run from University Street through South Lindell Street. Special Olympics Team USA athlete Garrett Dinning, of Martin, will be the Grand Marshal.

Following the parade, Gleason native and Grand Ole Opry member Mike Snider will perform a free concert at 7:30 at the WK&T Amphitheater.

Wednesday’s Soybean Festival events include the “Soy You Think You Can Bake” contest at the CE Weldon Building and Faith and Community Night with a concert by Daniel Doss at the WK&T Amphitheater.