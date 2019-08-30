The 26th annual Tennessee Soybean Festival kicks off this weekend in Martin.

The award-winning week-long event begins tomorrow with the Home Grown Farmers Market from 8:00 until noon at the Martin Farmers Market in downtown Martin, featuring live music, guest vendors from Coastal Connection Seafood, and local craft vendors.

The 7th annual Tennessee Soybean Festival Biodiesel Truck and Tractor Pull is tomorrow night at 7:00 at the Martin Recreation Complex. Admission is $10 with children five and under free.

Sunday’s events include the 6th annual Guitar as Art Exhibition at the Fine Arts Building at UT Martin at 2:00, the Eudora Farms, Animals from Around the World petting zoo is from 3:00 to 10:00, the Sea Lion Splash will have three shows Sunday, at 4:00, 6:00, and 8:45, and the Sunday Sundown Concert and Fireworks will be at 7:00 at the WK&T Amphitheater featuring a free concert by the Beatles tribute band, The Beatles Return, followed by a spectacular fireworks celebration.

The Tennessee Soybean Festival runs through next Saturday. For a complete schedule and concert ticket information, visit tnsoybeanfestival.org.