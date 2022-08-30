Tennessee Soybean Festival Lineup

More than 100 events are scheduled for this year’s Tennessee Soybean Festival with plenty of fun for all ages.

A full concert lineup is planned on the WK&T Amphitheater stage at the Martin Public Library in historic downtown Martin. Performances by country singer Chris Janson, southern rock band 38 Special, and Queen tribute band Bohemian Queen will fill out the week.

Tickets are on sale now at tnsoybeanfestival.org.

The Martin Community Band and West Tennessee’s own Mike Snider and the String Band will perform FREE concerts.

The Tennessee Soybean Festival first began in 1994. Though the Festival has since grown, the celebration of agriculture and one of this country’s biggest cash crops is still the root of this weeklong celebration.

Here is the list of the scheduled events and activities for the Tennessee Soybean Festival:

September 1st

Soybean Rotary Golf Tournament @ Persimmon Hills (11:00 am)

September 3rd

HomeGrown Farmers Market @ Martin Farmers Market (8:00 am – Noon)

September 4th

Brian Brown Greenway Community Art Display Open @ Brian Brown Memorial Greenway

9th Annual Guitar as Art Contest Exhibition @ Art Gallery, Fine Arts Building (2:00 pm – 4:00 pm)

Virtual Academy Kick Off Concert and Fireworks Spectacular @ WK&T Amphitheater (7:00 pm)

September 5th

Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest @ CE Weldon Building (10:00 am – 2:00 pm)

The Mad Hatter Tea Party @ Martin Public Library (11:00 am)

Magical Martin Day @ Virginia Weldon Park (3:00 pm – 7:00 pm)

The Soybean Voice Show @ WK&T Amphitheater (7:00 pm)

September 6th

Junior Art Contest Entry Deadline @ Weakley County Schools (All-Day)

Art Along the Greenway Community Art Display @ Brian Brown Memorial Greenway

Community Wide 313 Tournament @ The Gateway Center (10:00 am)

Soybean Parade @ University and Lindell Streets (6:30 pm)

Party in The Gap @ The Gap (7:00 pm – Midnight)

Mike Snider in Concert @ WK&T Amphitheater (7:30 pm)

September 7th

Prayer Breakfast @ Martin United Methodist Church (6:45 am)

Community Domino Tournament @ The Gateway Center (10:00 am)

Crossroads Luncheon: A Celebration of Civic Organizations @ CE Weldon Building (Noon – 1:00 pm)

Community Health & Safety Fair @ Downtown Martin (5:00 pm)

Faith & Community Night: Community Meal & Daniel Doss Band Concert @ WK&T Amphitheater (5:00 pm)

Soybean Central @ CE Weldon Building (5:00 pm – 7:00 pm)

Party in The Gap @ The Gap (7:00 pm – Midnight)

September 8th

Farmers Breakfast @ Tennessee Tractor of Martin (6:30 am)

Community Wide ROOK Tournament @ Gateway Center (10:00 am)

Puppy Pals Dog Show…As seen on America’s Got Talent! @ Savant Stage West (Noon)

The Magic Bean: Utilization of Soybeans Presentation @ UTM Paul Meek Library (12:30 pm – 1:30 pm)

Puppy Pals Dog Show…As seen on America’s Got Talent! @ Savant Stage West (5:00 pm)

Soybean Central @ CE Weldon Building (5:00 pm – 7:00 pm)

Fast & Furious Power Wheels Race @ First Community Bank of the Heartland (5:00 pm – 7:00 pm)

Those Funny Little People @ MPL Lindell Street Entrance (5:00 pm)

Street Fair @ Downtown Martin (5:00 pm)

Jetpack Flying Water Circus @ Martin Municipal Building (5:30 pm)

One Wheel Wonder Show @ Savant Stage East (6:00 pm)

Scott’s World of Magic Show @ Martin Farmers Market (6:30 pm)

Chris Janson @ WK&T Amphitheater (7:00 pm – 11:00 pm)

Puppy Pals Dog Show…As seen on America’s Got Talent! @ Savant Stage West (7:00 pm)

Those Funny Little People @ MPL Lindell Street Entrance (7:00 pm)

Party in The Gap @ The Gap (7:00 pm– Midnight)

Jetpack Flying Water Circus @ Martin Municipal Building (7:30 pm)

UTM Cheer Performance (7:30 pm)

One Wheel Wonder Show @ Savant Stage East (8:00 pm)

Scott’s World of Magic Show @ Martin Farmers Market (8:30 pm)

Puppy Pals Dog Show…As seen on America’s Got Talent! @ Savant Building Lot (9:00 pm)

Those Funny Little People @ MPL Lindell Street Entrance (9:00 pm)

Jetpack Flying Water Circus @ Martin Municipal Building (9:30 pm)

One Wheel Wonder Show @ Savant Stage East (10:00 pm)

September 9th

29th Annual Chicken Crazy, Hog Wild BBQ Cook-Off @ Virginia Weldon Park (All-Day)

Community Wide Big Bingo @ The Gateway Center (10:00 am)

Puppy Pals Dog Show…As seen on America’s Got Talent! @ Savant Stage West (12:00 pm)

29th Annual FREE BBQ Tyson Chicken Meal @ Virginia Weldon Park (5:00 pm)

Puppy Pals Dog Show…As seen on America’s Got Talent! @ Savant Stage West (5:00 pm)

Soybean Central @ CE Weldon Building (5:00 pm – 7:00 pm)

Those Funny Little People @ MPL Lindell Street Entrance (5:00 pm)

Street Fair @ Downtown Martin (5:00 pm)

Jetpack Flying Water Circus @ Martin Municipal Building (5:30 pm)

One Wheel Wonder Show @ Savant Stage East (6:00 pm)

9th Annual Sammies Eating Contest @ Virginia Weldon Park (6:30 pm)

Scott’s World of Magic Show @ Martin Farmers Market (6:30 pm)

38 Special @ WK&T Amphitheater (7:00 pm – Midnight)

Puppy Pals Dog Show…As seen on America’s Got Talent! @ Savant Stage West (7:00 pm)

Those Funny Little People @ MPL Lindell Street Entrance (7:00 pm)

Party in The Gap @ The Gap (7:00 pm – Midnight)

Jetpack Flying Water Circus @ Martin Municipal Building (7:30 pm)

UTM Cheer Performance (7:30 pm)

One Wheel Wonder Show @ Savant Stage East (8:00 pm)

Scott’s World of Magic Show @ Martin Farmers Market (8:30 pm)

Puppy Pals Dog Show…As seen on America’s Got Talent! @ Savant Building Lot (9:00 pm)

Those Funny Little People @ MPL Lindell Street Entrance (9:00 pm)

Jetpack Flying Water Circus @ Martin Municipal Building (9:30 pm)

One Wheel Wonder Show @ Savant Stage East (10:00 pm)

September 10th

Yard Sale for Missions @ Trinity Presbyterian Church (7:00 am – Noon)

24th Annual American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary Pancake Breakfast @ American Legion Post (7:30 am – 10:30 am)

Kiwanis Club Soybean 5k Road Race/Walk & 1K Kid Run @ Westview High School (7:30 am)

10th Annual Soybean Softball Showcase @ Martin Recreation Complex (8:00 am)

Cars & Coffee @ First Baptist Church (8:00 am – Noon)

Puppy Pals Dog Show…As seen on America’s Got Talent! @ Savant Stage West (10:00 am)

Soybean Cornhole Tournament @ Virginia Weldon Park (10:00 am)

West Tennessee Dairy Show @ Ned Ray McWherter Ag Complex on UTM Campus (10:00 am)

29th Annual Chicken Crazy, Hog Wild BBQ Awards @ Virginia Weldon Park (Noon)

One Wheel Wonder Show @ Savant Stage East (Noon)

Puppy Pals Dog Show…As seen on America’s Got Talent! @ Savant Stage West (2:00 pm)

Soybean Pet Showcase @ Virginia Weldon Park Stage (4:00 pm)

Puppy Pals Dog Show…As seen on America’s Got Talent! @ Savant Stage West (5:00 pm)

Soybean Central @ CE Weldon Building (5:00 pm – 7:00 pm)

Those Funny Little People @ MPL Lindell Street Entrance (5:00 pm)

Street Fair @ Downtown Martin (5:00 pm)

Jetpack Flying Water Circus @ Martin Municipal Building (5:30 pm)

One Wheel Wonder Show @ Savant Stage East (6:00 pm)

Scott’s World of Magic Show @ Martin Farmers Market (6:30 pm)

Bohemian Queen @ WK&T Amphitheater (7:00 pm – 11:00 pm)

Puppy Pals Dog Show…As seen on America’s Got Talent! @ Savant Stage West (7:00 pm)

Those Funny Little People @ MPL Lindell Street Entrance (7:00 pm)

Party in The Gap @ The Gap (7:00 pm – Midnight)

Jetpack Flying Water Circus @ Martin Municipal Building (7:30 pm)

One Wheel Wonder Show @ Savant Stage East (8:00 pm)

Scott’s World of Magic Show @ Martin Farmers Market (9:00 pm)

Those Funny Little People @ MPL Lindell Street Entrance (9:00 pm)

Jetpack Flying Water Circus @ Martin Municipal Building (9:30 pm)

Full event descriptions and concert ticket prices are available at tnsoybeanfestival.org.