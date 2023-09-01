Tennessee Soybean Festival to celebrate The Bean turning 30

The 30th annual Tennessee Soybean Festival begins Tuesday and runs through Saturday with events and side shows happening each day, including concerts by Cheap Trick, Brothers Osborne, and Russell Dickerson.

Cheap Trick performs Thursday, September 7, Brothers Osborne perform Friday, September 8, and Russell Dickerson performs Saturday, September 9. All concerts will be at the WK&T Amphitheater with tickets available at tnsoybeanfestival.org.