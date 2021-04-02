Tennessee Spring Turkey Season Begins on Saturday

Tennessee’s spring turkey season will open on Saturday, April 3rd.

One bearded turkey is allowed per day, not to exceed the new spring season limit of three bearded turkeys.

Hunting hours are 30-minutes prior to legal sunrise, until legal sunset.

This will also be the second spring turkey season to “Tag Before You Drag”, where hunters must tag their big game animal in the field prior to moving.

Legal hunting equipment for turkey season includes shotguns using ammunition loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller, longbows, recurve bows, compound bows, and crossbows.

Spring turkey season in Lake, Dyer, Lauderdale, Shelby and Tipton County will open on April 17th.