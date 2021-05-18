Tennessee Starts Campaign to Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Tennessee Department of Health has announced a new campaign focused on those hesitant to get their COVID-19 shots.

“Give It A Shot” is the new campaign aimed at increasing those who are not vaccinated at this time.

State Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, said the most effective tool for fighting the coronavirus is the vaccine.

Dr. Piercey said her hope is to continue to see a steady increase in vaccine use across the state, as more people become comfortable and confident in receiving their shots.

All local health departments are offering walk-in options for individuals needing the vaccine, or appointments can be made in advance.