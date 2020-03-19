State lawmakers in Nashville are pushing ahead to get a budget in place.

With the ongoing issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, legislators are working to adopt a budget to secure government operations.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News on Wednesday, 77th District State Representative Rusty Grills said the financial document is the priority.

With the issue of coronavirus on everyone’s mind, the Dyer County Republican was asked to describe the working relationships at the Capitol.

Once the budget is approved and signed by Governor Bill Lee, Grills said the session will adjourn.

Plans then call for lawmakers to return to Nashville, hopefully in 45-to-60 days to complete the session.