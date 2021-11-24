Tennessee State Parks hosting After Thanksgiving Hikes on Friday

Area Tennessee State Parks are offering an alternative to Black Friday shopping or simply a chance to walk off some of that Thanksgiving meal with After Thanksgiving Hikes on Friday.

The hikes can be guided or self-directed and vary from easy strolls to more rugged excursions and include options for young and old.

The hikes offer the opportunity to enjoy nature as well as the educational aspects and history of the parks.

Locally, Reelfoot Lake State Park in Tiptonville will host its After Thanksgiving Hike Friday morning from 8:00 until 9:00 with hikers meeting at the park’s Visitor Center to walk the Keystone Hiking Trail.

Big Cypress Tree State Park in Greenfield will host its hike Friday afternoon from 1:00 until 2:30 with Park Manager Michael Beasley.

Seasonal Interpreter Colton Sanders will host the hike at Paris Landing State Park Friday afternoon from 1:00 until 2:00 along Raptor Ridge Trail.

And Natchez Trace State Park in Wildersville will host its After Thanksgiving Hike Friday morning from 9:00 until 10:00 with Park Ranger Chloe Wolfe guiding hikers on Oak Ridge Trail. Hikers will meet at Pin Oak Lodge.

While everyone is encouraged to participate in the After Thanksgiving Hikes, visitors are reminded that the parks are open 365 days a year and are great places anytime to improve mental and physical well-being. Tennessee State Parks have more than 1,000 miles of trails.

The After Thanksgiving Hikes are the last of the parks’ Signature Hikes for the year.

The Signature Hikes include the First Day Hike on New Year’s Day, the Spring Hike in March, and the National Trails Day Hike in June.