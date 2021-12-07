Tennessee State Parks investing funds, seeking visitor input at Paris Landing State Park for year-round outdoor recreation options

Next Tuesday, Tennessee State Parks will seek input from visitors of Paris Landing State Park in a meeting to discuss replacement options for the swimming pool currently at the park.

Parks officials announced that the swimming pool will not reopen.

The swimming pool was closed the past two years due to complications related to COVID-19 and officials say reopening the pool is unfeasible due to aging facilities, declining visitation pre-COVID 19, and high expenses.

Tennessee State Parks has allocated $400,000 for the park to invest in new outdoor recreation activities with state parks officials encouraging Tennesseans to voice their opinions on options for alternative, year-round outdoor recreational operations at the park.

The meeting next Tuesday will be from 5:00 until 6:00 at the park conference center.