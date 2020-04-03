Tennessee State Parks will be closing Saturday and will remain closed through April 14th in support of Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 23.

This is a complete closure of facilities and access to all Tennessee State Parks and Designated State Natural Areas.

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers says his department decided to close the parks in support of Governor Lee’s Executive Order 23, and that the health and safety of Tennessee citizens is their top priority right now.

Tennessee State Parks officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.