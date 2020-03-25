In an effort to flatten the curve of COVID-19, is encouraging residents not to travel, but to visit only their nearby parks.

The park system is also announcing a series of operational changes effective March 26th.

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson says March 26th through April 10th, Tennessee State Parks will transition to day-use schedules for all 56 state parks, opening daily from 7am to 6pm.

During this period, all public gathering spaces such as visitor centers, shelters and playgrounds at state parks will be closed as well as parks cabins, lodges, and campgrounds.

Bryson says golf courses and clubhouses in the parks will also be closed and restaurants, cafes and bars will remain closed until at least April 10th.