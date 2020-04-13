Tennessee State University quarterbacks coach and former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a car crash on Sunday night in Alabama.

The 36-year-old Jackson was a former second-round pick out of Alabama State by the Vikings in 2006. He spent five seasons in Minnesota, starting 20 games.

Jackson then spent one year with the Buffalo Bills before returning to Seattle as a backup to Russell Wilson from 2013-2015, where he earned a Super Bowl ring.

In 2018, Jackson joined Alabama State as a quality control coach and QB coach. He moved to TSU in 2019.