Tennessee State Representative Introduces Bill To Relocate Illegal Immigrants

A Tennessee State Representative has introduced a bill to relocate illegal immigrants.

Republican Representative Bruce Griffey, of Paris, has filed House Bill 1994, which calls for the relocation of illegals to the home state of individuals responsible for the border crisis.

Specifically, Griffey’s legislation calls on Tennessee’s Commissioner of Safety and Commissioner of Human Services, to develop a system to identify illegals in the state.

He proposes they are then to be relocated to locations including Delaware, the home state of President Biden, and California, the home state of Vice-President Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi.

Representative Griffey said the Biden Administration has moved illegals into Tennessee by planes and buses in the middle of the night.

He now calls on Tennessee legislators to protect state residents from the harms of illegal immigration with enforcement of the law.