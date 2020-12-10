77th District State Representative Rusty Grills has asked Tennessee lawmakers in Washington to support a presidential election investigation.

The Dyer County Republican issued letters to Congressman David Kustoff, Senator Marsha Blackburn and others, expressing concerns from constituents of his district of Obion, Lake and Dyer County.

In his letter, Grills said states that did not safeguard their elections should be held accountable, adding that free and fair elections should not be improperly influenced by those wishing to harm the country.

After sending the letters, Grills told Thunderbolt News about his decision to request the federal lawmakers support.

Representative Grills said he also issued letters in the state, following the success of Tennessee’s elections.

Grills said he has received confirmation that Tennessee’s federal lawmakers have received his letter.