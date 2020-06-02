The state of Tennessee has stopped handing out face masks provided for use by counties responding to the coronavirus after they were found to be treated with a chemical.

Tennessee’s emergency management agency told The Associated Press Tuesday that the state has paused further distribution of the masks to county health departments while more information is gathered on the chemical.

The move came after the health departments in Shelby, Knox, and Hamilton Counties stopped distribution of the masks.

Officials say the masks are treated with Silvadur, an anti-microbial agent applied to fabrics to reduce growth of bacteria that cause odor.