Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett says 37,014 students recently cast their votes in the mock election for President and U.S. Senate.

The students represented 262 schools across the state.

Secretary Hargett announced the final tally of the student vote, which showed Donald Trump as the winner for President.

President Trump received 19,365 of the votes, or 52.3 percent, with Democrat Joe Biden receiving 12,115, or 32.7-percent. During the presidental voting, Independent candidate Kanye West took in 10.2-percent with 3,806 votes.

In the race for U.S. Senate, the students overwhelming chose Republican Bill Hagerty with 19,545 votes, or 62-percent. Democrat Marquita Bradshaw had 11,892 votes for 38-percent.