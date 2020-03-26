The Tennessee Supreme Court is extending its order suspending in-person court proceedings through April 30th.

Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk Jenny Killebrew says proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of criminal of defendants including bond related matters, preliminary hearings for incarcerated individuals, and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals will still proceed with court.

Killebrew says she and her staff have been working diligently trying to reach any and all parties involved with cases set in April.

Below is a complete list of rescheduled arraignments and cases:

General Sessions Arraignments set for April 2nd, April 6th and April 13th are reset to May 18th at 2pm.

General Sessions Arraignments set for April 16th, April 20th, April 23rd, April 27th and April 30th are reset to May 21st at 2pm.

General Sessions Review Court cases set for April 9th and April 23rd are reset to June 18th at 3pm.

General Sessions THP Court cases set for April 24th are reset to June 26th.

General Sessions Criminal cases for un-incarcerated defendants are set for April 1st, April 8th, April 15th, April 22nd and April 29th are reset. Please call 364-3455 for the new court date.

General Sessions Civil cases set for April 2nd, April 6, April 16th and April 20th are reset. Please call 364-355 for the new court date.

Circuit Court cases for un-incarcerated defendants are set for April 13th have been reset. Please call 364-3455 for the new court date.

Some court cases will still proceed as underlined in the Order signed on March 25th.

Call Weakley County Circuit Court with any questions at 364-3455.