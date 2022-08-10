Tennessee Supreme Court picks Skrmetti as attorney general

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court says Jonathan Skrmetti has been tapped to be the state’s next attorney general.

Skrmetti replaces Attorney General Herbert Slatery. Slatery announced in May that he wouldn’t seek another eight-year term.

Skrmetti currently serves as Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s top counsel and previously worked as the attorney general’s chief deputy from 2018 to late 2021.

The Supreme Court justices held interviews Monday and Tuesday before making a decision Wednesday.

Tennessee is the only state in the country where the state’s Supreme Court appoints the attorney general.

Skrmetti takes up the post starting September 1.