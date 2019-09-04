A Tennessee teenager has died 10 days after she was mauled by a pack of dogs.

News outlets report 19-year-old college student Adrieanna O’Shea succumbed to her injuries Saturday.

According to reports, O’Shea was returning to a home to retrieve her purse she’d left there the night before when the neighbors’ dogs attacked.

A Knox County sheriff’s statement says a woman called 911 saying O’Shea was being attacked.

The woman told investigators she heard O’Shea scream “Help Me!” and saw her being dragged off by a mastiff, a Rottweiler-lab mix, two mastiff-lab mixes, and a pit bull

Deputies found the girl unconscious, with her clothes ripped off, and covered in wounds. Deputies shot one of the dogs. The owners said the others were euthanized.

The report said one of the owners said the dogs were “just doing their job.”

Authorities haven’t said if criminal charges will be filed.

(AP)