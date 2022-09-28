Tennessee teen rescued from sexual exploitation; South Carolina man arrested

A 13-year-old Tennessee girl has been rescued from sexual exploitation and a South Carolina man is in custody following an investigation by the TBI.

TBI Communications Director Josh Devine says following a tip Monday from Homeland Security Investigations, the TBI began investigating a troubling advertisement on the dark web, depicting a 13-year-old girl being solicited for sexual activity.

The advertisement garnered the attention of a South Carolina man, who was engaged in an inappropriate conversation with the girl.

Agents located the girl and her family in Cookeville, took over the chat, posed as the girl, and ultimately arranged for the man, identified as 39-year-old David Vannelli, to travel from his home in Anderson, South Carolina to Cookeville on Tuesday night.

Once he arrived, agents, assisted by HSI, the FBI, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cookeville Police Department, arrested Vannelli and charged him with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Solicitation of Aggravated Statutory Rape.

Vannelli is being held in the Putnam County Jail.