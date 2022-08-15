Tennessee third least expensive state in the country for gas prices

After Tennessee gas prices dropped another 12 cents last week to $3.50, the state moved up to the third least expensive state in the country for gas prices.

In West Tennessee, Obion and Lake Counties have the least expensive average gas price at $3.28, followed by Weakley County at $3.29.

Carroll and Dyer Counties’ average gas price is $3.32, Henry County is $3.36, and Gibson County is at $3.40.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “As we head into the rest of the week, drivers should continue to see drops in pump pricing thanks to stable crude oil prices and lower gasoline demand than is typical for this time of year.”