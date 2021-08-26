Tennessee Three Day Archery Deer Hunt This Weekend

Tennessee will have their third archery deer hunt for private lands on August 27th-thru-29th.

The hunt will be for antlered deer only.

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission voted three years ago to establish the three-day season, to give hunters an opportunity to harvest a buck with velvet-covered antlers.

In addition for Unit Chronic Wasting Disease counties, guns and muzzleloaders, along with archery, will be allowed for private lands and selected public lands.

Included in the Chronic Wasting hunting area is Crockett, Gibson, Haywood and Madison County.

The annual bag limit for antlered deer is two, with no more than one per day.

Deer taken during this three-day hunt will count toward the bag limit.