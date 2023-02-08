Tennessee Titans Announce Hiring of First Female Coach; New Offensive Coordinator

The Tennessee Titans have hired their first full-time female coach.

Lori Locust was named the new Defensive Quality Control Coach on Tuesday.

Locust had served the past four seasons as the Assistant Defensive Line Coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

She joins a host of coaching hires and changes announced by the Titans.

The announcement included the promotion of Tim Kelly from Passing Game Coordinator to the Offensive Coordinator.

Kelly came to the Titans last season, after eight years in multiple roles with the Houston Texans.

He will replace Todd Downing, who was not retained by the team at the seasons end.