The Tennessee Titans will begin play tonight with their first pre-season game of the year.

The Titans will be in Philadelphia to take on the Eagles at 6:30.

Tennessee enters their second pre-season with Mike Vrabel as the head coach, and are coming off of a (9-7) season in 2018.

During a press conference this week, coach Vrabel was asked about his expectations from his team against the Eagles.

The Titans defense returns nine of its 11 regular starters from a year ago, with quarterback Marcus Mariota leading the offense for the fifth season.

Broadcast of the Titans-Eagles pre-season game can be heard on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 5:30.