Tennessee Titans Fire Jon Robinson as General Manager

Tennessee Titans Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk has informed Jon Robinson that he has been relieved of his duties as general manager.

Vice President of Player Personnel, Ryan Cowden, who has been with the Titans for seven years, will lead player personnel for the remainder of the season.

Preliminary work for a new general manager will begin shortly, and a comprehensive search will be begin once the season is complete.

The Titans are currently (7-5) on the year, and have lost their last two games.

Ms. Strunk released a statement this morning saying her goal, since becoming controlling owner in 2015, has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of the organization.

Ms. Strunk said she was proud of what has been accomplished in her eight seasons of ownership, but she believes there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.

The Titans hired Robinson as general manager in January 2016 and in 2017 he was promoted to executive vice president/general manager.

A native of Union City, Robinson worked as the director of college scouting with the New England Patriots before serving as the director of player personnel for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.