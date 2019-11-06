Semifinalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be announced Thursday.

Five semifinalists will be announced for each of the TSSAA’s six Division I classifications and the three Division II classifications, plus Kicker of the Year.

Three finalists for each category will be announced by Mike Keith on November 19th at 11:00 on the Titans website at www.titansonline.com.

The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium on December 2nd, where the winner of each award will be announced.

For the 18th consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.