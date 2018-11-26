Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2018 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards dinner hosted by the Tennessee Titans.

More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, attended the 2018 dinner at Nissan Stadium.

“This is such an outstanding honor for all 30 of the young men recognized today at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the field throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”

High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists. A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2018 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.

The awards were presented to the top football players in each of the nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association. The top kickers in the state were also recognized. There were three finalists in this category, regardless of their school’s classification.

The Titans became sponsors of the Mr. Football Awards in 2007.

2018 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards Winners

Division I, Class 1A

Bryce Hanley, Greenback

Division I, Class 2A

Aaron Swafford, Meigs County

Division I, Class 3A

Walker Russell, Alcoa

Division I, Class 4A

Cade Ballard, Greeneville

Division I, Class 5A

Deshawn Page, Fulton

Division I, Class 6A

Devon Starling, Cane Ridge

Division II, Class A

Stone Norton, Davidson Academy

Division II, Class AA

Eric Gray, Lausanne

Division II, Class AAA

Maurice Hampton, MUS

Kicker of the Year

Garrett Taylor, Oakland

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...